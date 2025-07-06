Israel’s Tourist Comeback Stalls After June War Shock

Israel welcomed 610,900 foreign visitors between January and June 2025—a 23.4% jump from the same stretch last year—according to figures released Sunday by the Central Bureau of Statistics. The rebound was powered by strong spring holiday travel, yet it faltered in June when only 55,300 tourists touched down, a 42.4% plunge from June 2024.

The abrupt downturn followed the 12-day Israel-Iran war that saw missile volleys over central Israel and forced the temporary closure of Ben Gurion Airport, the country’s primary international gateway. Airlines diverted or canceled dozens of flights during the fighting and were slow to restore full schedules even after the ceasefire.

Although first-half visitor numbers outpaced 2024, they are still a far cry from pre-war levels. During the first six months of 2023, before the Gaza conflict erupted in October that year, Israel drew 1.97 million tourists—more than triple the 2025 figure. June 2023 alone logged 322,900 arrivals, underscoring how much ground the industry has yet to regain.

Tourism is a major source of revenue and jobs for Israel, accounting for roughly 3% of gross domestic product before the pandemic. The Ministry of Tourism is now courting airlines with reduced landing fees and touting new cultural festivals to reassure would-be travelers. Whether those incentives can outshine security worries will shape peak fall and winter bookings. For hoteliers and tour operators still clawing back from pandemic losses, every incoming flight feels like its own small victory.