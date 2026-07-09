Israel’s TV Regulator Fight Becomes a Rule-of-Law Showdown

Gabriel Colodro reports on a fight that began in the dry machinery of Israeli broadcasting law and quickly turned into a live-wire test of the country’s rule of law. At issue is the Second Authority for Television and Radio, the regulator overseeing Israel’s commercial television and radio broadcasters. Its council fell below the legally required quorum, but the Supreme Court, sitting as the High Court of Justice, ruled that it could keep operating under an interim order. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government responded with a cabinet resolution saying it would not recognize council actions taken without the required membership.

That might sound like a bureaucratic squabble fit for a footnote, not a headline. It is not. The dispute has become a proxy battle over who gets the last word when ministers and justices collide. Justice Minister Yariv Levin and Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi say the court effectively rewrote the law by allowing the council to function without the quorum. Karhi has framed the matter as a defense of elected authority, saying that “the rule of law is not the rule of judges.”

Attorney Tomer Naor, deputy chief legal officer of the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, sees the cabinet move as part of a long-running constitutional crisis. He calls the decision more declarative than operative, but still dangerous because the government put in writing that it would not respect a Supreme Court ruling.

The real drama now shifts to the people who keep the state running: civil servants, regulators, legal advisers, police commanders, and public bodies. The court warned that officials who act unlawfully could face personal civil liability. President Isaac Herzog called disobeying the Supreme Court a “red line.” Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said officials must obey court orders over contradictory government directives.

Colodro captures the constitutional stakes hiding inside a media-regulator dispute. This is not only about broadcasting. It is about what happens when Israel’s political leadership and its highest court no longer agree on what obedience to the law requires.