This holiday season, we ask you to give the gift of trusted news…

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours this holiday season.
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel’s Virus Spiraling Out Of Control, Gov’t Admits
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Israel
Yuli Edelstein
Health Ministry
lockdown
COVID-19

Israel’s Virus Spiraling Out Of Control, Gov’t Admits

Uri Cohen
01/05/2021

Israel on Tuesday reached a three-month high in new coronavirus infections, with close to 9,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and 8% of all tests returning positive results. The alarming surge has health officials demanding stricter shutdown protocols, as the total nationwide closure imposed two weeks ago in Israel for the third time since the pandemic began seems not to have achieved the desired results. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein explained a “hermetic” lockdown is needed, which will include all schools and kindergartens and the entire workforce. An emergency cabinet meeting was scheduled for Tuesday evening, as ministers will decide on further actions. While Israel is closing in on 1.5 million citizens vaccinated from the virus, experts have warned that the recent uptick in infections, hospitalizations and serious cases will lead to thousands of additional deaths in the coming weeks if drastic steps are not taken. A total of 3,448 Israelis have died from the virus since the outbreak began, with an average of 25 per day over the past week.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.