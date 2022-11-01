It’s Election Day in Israel and The Media Line Has Got It Covered

Israelis are going to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. Some 6,788,804 eligible Israeli voters could visit the more than 12,000 polling places set up around the country, including soldiers voting on their bases and patients voting in hospitals. The polls close at 10 p.m. and shortly after that, the race will be on to determine the makeup of the next government of Israel. The Media Line is liveblogging the election throughout the day with reporters following the major parties vying to form the next government all day, who also will report from their election headquarters throughout the evening. Stay with us throughout the day and check back later for an analysis of the results.