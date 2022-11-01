Donate
It’s Election Day in Israel and The Media Line Has Got It Covered
An Israeli voter casts a ballot at a polling station in Kiryat Arba in the West Bank on the outskirts of Hebron on November 1, 2022. Israelis began voting in their fifth election in less than four years. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israeli election
live blog

The Media Line Staff
11/01/2022

Israelis are going to the polls for the fifth time in less than four years. Some 6,788,804 eligible Israeli voters could visit the more than 12,000 polling places set up around the country, including soldiers voting on their bases and patients voting in hospitals. The polls close at 10 p.m. and shortly after that, the race will be on to determine the makeup of the next government of Israel.  The Media Line is liveblogging the election throughout the day with reporters following the major parties vying to form the next government all day, who also will report from their election headquarters throughout the evening. Stay with us throughout the day and check back later for an analysis of the results.

