Jared Kushner Seeks $2B Investment from Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report
Jared Kushner, former US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, speaks to reporters at the "Peace to Prosperity" conference in the Bahraini capital of Manama, June 2019. (Shaun Tandon/AFP/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jared Kushner
Saudi Arabia
Steve Mnuchin
Mohammed bin Salman

Jared Kushner Seeks $2B Investment from Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund: Report

Steven Ganot
10/26/2021

Jared Kushner, the former White House senior adviser and son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump, is in talks to receive around $2 billion for his private equity firm, Affinity Partners, from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, according to a report published by the investigative journalism company Project Brazen. Kushner, who is said to have a close relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the PIF, was instrumental in negotiating the Abraham Accords agreements that normalized ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. In May, he launched the Abraham Accords Institute for Peace, which will focus on boosting trade and tourism between the four Arab states and Israel. Meanwhile, another Trump administration veteran, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, was reported last month to have received $2.5 billion from Saudi Arabia’s PIF and other Middle Eastern countries for his own private investment firm, Liberty Strategic Capital.

