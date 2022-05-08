The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jared Kushner’s Private-Equity Fund Will Invest Saudi Millions in Israeli Startups
US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on March. 14, 2017 as White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, looks on. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jared Kushner
Saudi Arabia
Israel
start-ups

Jared Kushner’s Private-Equity Fund Will Invest Saudi Millions in Israeli Startups

The Media Line Staff
05/08/2022

Jared Kushner will use his new private-equity fund to invest millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia into Israeli startups, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the investment plan. Kushner’s Affinity Partners has raised over $3 billion – $2 billion of which comes from the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund. The Saudis agreed that their money could be used to invest in Israeli companies prior to committing the funds, the Journal reported. Meanwhile, Affinity already has chosen the first two Israeli firms in which it will invest, according to the report. It will be the first time that the Saudi Public Investment Fund will put money into Israel, a county with which it does not have diplomatic relations, according to the report, and is seen as a way to lay the groundwork toward normalization. Kushner, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, called his investment plans an extension of his work in the White House to advance ties between Israel and its Arab neighbors, which includes the Abraham Accords, the normalization agreements signed between Israel and four Arab and North African countries. Kushner and the Journal report did not name the Israeli firms that would benefit from the Saudi investment. Kushner has met with Israeli startups working on subjects from health care and agriculture to software and cyber.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.