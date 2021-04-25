Jerusalem Clashes Continue Between Palestinians, Jews, Israel Security Forces

The violent clashes between Palestinians and Jews and Israel security forces continued on Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning, with at least 17 Palestinian rioters arrested. The clashes began on April 13 with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, after police refused to allow worshippers to congregate on the steps of the Old City’s Damascus Gate following a day of fasting, a long-standing tradition. Police have been accused of using unnecessary force in dealing with the worshippers and protesters. Videos also have shown Palestinians attacking Jews in Jerusalem, including what has been described as the near lynching of a Jewish Israeli motorist in the Wadi Joz neighborhood in east Jerusalem and a brutal attack on a Jewish man walking his dog. Palestinian protesters also converged on Israeli checkpoints and border crossings in the West Bank.