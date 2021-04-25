Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jerusalem Clashes Continue Between Palestinians, Jews, Israel Security Forces
Israel Police officers clash with Palestinans during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on April 24, 2021 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
Palestinians
Jews
Violence
Ramadan
Old City

Jerusalem Clashes Continue Between Palestinians, Jews, Israel Security Forces

The Media Line Staff
04/25/2021

The violent clashes between Palestinians and Jews and Israel security forces continued on Saturday night and lasted into Sunday morning, with at least 17 Palestinian rioters arrested. The clashes began on April 13 with the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, after police refused to allow worshippers to congregate on the steps of the Old City’s Damascus Gate following a day of fasting, a long-standing tradition. Police have been accused of using unnecessary force in dealing with the worshippers and protesters. Videos also have shown Palestinians attacking Jews in Jerusalem, including what has been described as the near lynching of a Jewish Israeli motorist in the Wadi Joz neighborhood in east Jerusalem and a brutal attack on a Jewish man walking his dog. Palestinian protesters also converged on Israeli checkpoints and border crossings in the West Bank.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.