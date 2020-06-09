Jerusalem Considers Reimposing Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Spike

The Israeli government has pulled the “emergency break” on the further easing of coronavirus-related restrictions and could instead reimpose harsh measures amid a spike in the country’s number of cases. The Health Ministry on Monday night announced 179 new diagnoses over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily tally of infections in some six weeks. In response, Jerusalem has pushed back the reopening of numerous venues and postponed the resumption of train service across the country. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu previously set as a criterion for the snapback of regulations the doubling of the rate of infection in a period of 10 days. On Monday, he suggested that “it could be that we are already seeing” this development, adding that “I very much hope not.” Overall, Israel has reported just over 18,000 cases of COVID-19 and nearly 300 deaths.