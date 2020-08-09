Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
anti-Netanyahu rally
Corruption
National Unity Government
Binyamin Netanyahu
Benny Gantz
Israeli elections

Jerusalem Gov’t Nearing Point of No Return

Uri Cohen
08/09/2020

Israel’s highest-profile divorce case, otherwise known as the Netanyahu-Gantz government, is entering its final – and evidently ugliest – phase. For the first time in years, the weekly Sunday coalition meeting was canceled, as the Likud and Blue and White parties failed to even agree on an agenda. An early election, most likely in November, seems like a done deal as Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, buoyed by polls that show his right-wing bloc still in control, looks for any out he can find before the witness-hearing stage of his corruption trial kicks off in January. The pretext for dismantling the government, formed just this past May after three election cycles, is the failed budget talks, which have stalled as Netanyahu insists on passing a three-month deal instead of the agreed-upon biennial budget that Gantz demands. Saturday night, tens of thousands came out across the country to protest Netanyahu’s remaining in office while standing trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust; as well as his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. In Jerusalem, over 15,000 converged outside Netanyahu’s official residence in the largest demonstration held since the movement began more than two months ago.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.