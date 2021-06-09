Protecting Truth During Tension

Jerusalem Jettisons Jailed Jordanians, Jaber Joins Joyous Jubilation
Released Jordanian citizen Abdullah Abu Jaber (C) is welcomed by his family upon his arrival at the King Hussein Bridge border crossing, Jordan, on June 8, 2021. (Mohammad Abu Ghosh/Xinhua via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
Jordan
prisoner release
bus bombing
Infiltration

Jerusalem Jettisons Jailed Jordanians, Jaber Joins Joyous Jubilation

Uri Cohen
06/09/2021

Abdullah Abu Jaber, the longest-serving Jordanian prisoner in an Israeli jail, was released and sent home on Tuesday after serving out his 20-year sentence for planting a bus bomb and wounding 13 passengers in December 2000. Abu Jaber, 44, received a hero’s welcome in the Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp outside the capital of Amman, saying, “I left behind my brothers in the prisons of the occupation … but thank God I have been reunited with my family and people.” In related news, on Tuesday Jerusalem released two Jordanians accused of crossing into Israel carrying knives and rope during last month’s fighting in Gaza between Israel and Hamas. They will be tried for their crimes in Jordan, officials said. While the two neighboring countries signed a peace treaty in 1994, relations have become severely strained in recent years over water disputes, diplomatic incidents and Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and management of holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City.

