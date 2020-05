Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion told The Media Line on Thursday that his administration is making certain that residents of east Jerusalem – read Arab Israelis – receive the same consideration in receiving coronavirus-related assistance as those who live in west Jerusalem. The mayor spoke to The Media Line’s Felice Friedson in his first media interview in English.

Hear the interview at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpai4wEW2Lo&t=5s