Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Director Shares His Global Vision of Peace With TML

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast (JPB) is an annual event that brings together government officials, civic leaders, and religious figures from around the world to pray for peace and tackle global issues. First established in 2017, the event is modeled after the National Prayer Breakfast held in the United States, but with a global perspective. The JPB is a joint effort between Israeli and international leaders, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and prayer sessions.

The event’s purpose is to promote interfaith dialogue, facilitate collaboration among nations, and inspire leaders to work together for the common good. The JPB serves as a platform for leaders to unite and work toward building a peaceful and more connected world, its proponents say. It is intended as a testament to the power of prayer and a reminder that by coming together, nations can address global challenges and pave the way for a brighter future.

The Media Line’s Felice Friedson recently spoke with JPB Director Albert Veksler, who discussed his publication of a groundbreaking textbook on Holocaust studies for schools in Scandinavia and Estonia, the origins of the JPB, and his efforts to expand the event’s reach globally.

Since its inception, JPB events have been held in various cities worldwide, including London, Accra, Orlando, Singapore, San Antonio, Kampala, Basel, The Hague, Helsinki, Canberra, Bloemfontein, Rome, Tallinn, Dallas, and Brasília. An upcoming JPB is planned for Houston, Texas.