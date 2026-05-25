Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Leader Calls for Christian Courage as Antisemitism Rises

Albert Veksler is not speaking like a man organizing a polite religious breakfast. In Felice Friedson’s interview for The Media Line, the global director of the Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast describes a world in which prayer, politics, antisemitism, Iran, travel disruptions, and Christian solidarity with Israel have all crashed into the same room.

The Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast, now marking its 10th year, is less a morning meal than a three-day gathering of faith, politics, testimony, music, and public support for Israel. Veksler says this year’s event will bring roughly 300 participants from about 40 nations to Jerusalem, despite limited flights, high ticket prices, insurance problems, and official travel warnings that have kept some supporters away.

The interview begins with Iran and Reza Pahlavi, but Veksler quickly widens the lens. His concern, he says, is not only one opposition figure but the Iranian people themselves. He says they are “absolutely, absolutely worthy of this change” after decades under what he calls an “Islamic terror regime,” and he believes freedom will come.

Yet the emotional center of the conversation is antisemitism. Veksler warns that anti-Jewish hostility has become normalized, not only among Israel’s enemies but among people once seen as friends in North America and Europe. He recalls attacks on synagogues, fear among Jewish children, and a climate in which some people treat violence against Jews as somehow “understandable.”

His answer is Christian mobilization. Veksler invokes Corrie ten Boom and Raoul Wallenberg, argues that “There is no Christianity without Judaism,” and says millions of Christians who recognize the Jewish roots of their faith must now “be activated” and “take their place.” He also calls on Israel to stop thinking only defensively, pointing to Somaliland’s diplomatic opening as the sort of bold move Jerusalem should pursue more often.

Read the article and watch the full interview because Veksler’s message is not simply about one conference. It is about whether Israel and its friends can meet a moment of war, fear, and rising hatred with public courage rather than retreat.