Jerusalem Prepares Strategy Against ICC’s Ruling

Israel on Sunday attempted to mitigate the damage of last week’s decision by the International Criminal Court, instructing its diplomats across the globe to discuss the matter with heads of states and make clear the dire consequences of the ICC’s actions. On Friday, the court based in The Hague authorized future investigations of alleged war crimes perpetrated by Israelis or Palestinians in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem, areas captured by Israel in the 1967 war. In response, Israel has asked several of its allies around the world to warn it in advance if any arrest warrants against its military officers or officials are issued. Over the weekend, Jerusalem reportedly also ordered its ambassadors to ask local governments to publish statements denouncing the ICC’s ruling, and to intimate to those governments that the opening of any explosive investigation into its conduct will significantly jeopardize future negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. No serious negotiations have taken place between the sides for several years.