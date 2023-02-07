Jerusalem Ruminates Over Recruiting Ronaldo To Rally for Riyadh Relations

Israel’s Foreign Ministry is reportedly considering recruiting Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to promote normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, according to KAN News. Ronaldo, who recently signed to play for Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr soccer team, is considered a big enough name within the kingdom to help with the normalization of ties with Israel. With his high status and high number of social media followers, Ronaldo can help spread public awareness and create a rapprochement between the two countries. The Foreign Ministry is still discussing the matter, and no decision has been made.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has been open about his hopes of Saudi Arabia being the next Arab country to sign the Abraham Accords. In December, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Abdel al-Jubeir spoke to American Jewish leaders, promising that normalization between the two countries would happen eventually but saying that it would take time. Israel’s former Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said that Saudi Arabia was likely to normalize ties with Israel within the next year.

Ronaldo signed to play for Al Nassr in December 2022, with the deal said to last until 2025. He is reportedly receiving over £177 million ($212 million) per year, making him the highest-paid soccer player in the world. Al Nassr announced Ronaldo’s signing by posting pictures of him holding his new jersey, calling it “more than history in the making.”