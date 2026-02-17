Jerusalem Sting Nets Antiquities Suspects, Reveals Second Temple Stone-Vessel Workshop

Israeli antiquities inspectors tracking suspected looters at the Ras Tamim site on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus say their undercover operation has uncovered an unexpected prize: a sizable Second Temple-era stone vessel production workshop hidden in a cave, complete with hundreds of fragments, manufacturing debris, and unfinished pieces—evidence of an industry that served Jewish life in the city about 2,000 years ago.

According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, investigators noticed suspicious activity and fresh signs of digging at the site and began covert surveillance, including ambush teams positioned to catch the group in the act. Late one night, authorities arrested five suspects, seizing excavation gear that reportedly included a generator, quarrying tools, and a metal detector. Some suspects were detained inside the cave, while others were arrested above ground as lookouts.

After the arrests, inspectors searched the cave and found large quantities of carved chalk limestone vessel remains—objects associated with Jewish purity practices during the late Second Temple period. Researchers say the broader setting strengthens the historical importance of the area. “The discovery of this workshop – alongside huge water reservoirs and a purification bath (mikve) from the Second Temple period – testifies to the centrality of this site 2,000 years ago, located on the main road Jewish pilgrims used when coming to Jerusalem from the east” say the researchers.

Dr. Eitan Klein, deputy director of the Theft Prevention Unit, placed the find in a growing map of nearby production and infrastructure sites. “Workshops for producing chalk limestone vessels from the Second Temple period are already known in the Judean hills,” Klein said, noting other discoveries in the Mount Scopus area and near Hizma. He added that the new workshop matters because it sits alongside additional Second Temple-era remains—tombs, reservoirs, a mikve, and a quarry—suggesting a busy corridor feeding Jerusalem’s pilgrimage economy.

Heritage Minister Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu tied the discovery to national identity, saying, “Attempts by our enemies to loot antiquities are not crimes of financial theft, but efforts to steal our identity.”

Many of the recovered vessels are now on public display in “Criminal Past,” a new exhibition at the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein National Campus for the Archaeology of Israel in Jerusalem, which also spotlights the methods and market chain behind antiquities looting—and the enforcement work aimed at stopping it.