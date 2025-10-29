Jerusalem Streets Weigh the US President’s Gaza Plan

In The Media Line’s new street interview from Jerusalem, video journalist Dario Sanchez takes the pulse of a city weighing President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan for Gaza and a fragile ceasefire. What he hears is weariness and doubt: Orel says, “You can’t fight forever,” yet has little faith the calm will hold. Andreas, a tourist from Germany, says Hamas will stop only “if really under pressure.” Another local, M., puts it bluntly: “Hamas equals weapons.” Natan argues Israel must retain “control and sovereignty” over all areas, citing the group’s ideology and rejecting the idea of disarmament. Doug, visiting from Canada, calls the current lull “a truce” that doesn’t end the war, while Nadine from Beit El says dealing with “hostile, violent people” rarely yields peace. The on-the-ground voices sketch a portrait of cautious realism—support for ending the bloodshed, paired with deep mistrust that either side can stick to the deal.

Watch the full video report to hear the range of street-level views and judge for yourself. The piece by Sanchez offers a sharp, unvarnished snapshot of how the US president’s plan is landing where it matters: on the sidewalks of Israel’s capital.