Jerusalem’s Tallest High Rise Approved
A simulation of what the Jerusalem Gateway project will look like once completed. (Courtesy)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
Gateway

Jerusalem’s Tallest High Rise Approved

Marcy Oster
11/03/2021

A 40-floor building has been approved for Jerusalem. The Marom Tower, part of the City Gateway project at the Western entrance to the city, will be the city’s tallest high-rise building, according to the Israeli business daily Globes. It will be located next to the new Jerusalem railway station, central bus station and International Conference Center. Plans for the Marom Tower were approved on Tuesday by the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee. The tower will house office and commercial space, a hotel and conference facilities. The bottom eight floors will contain a cultural center, art galleries and museum. It is one of 20 towers that will be constructed at the western entrance to Jerusalem.

