Jewish American Detained in Beirut Over Recent Israel Travel, Later Released

Lebanon’s security forces last week arrested a Jewish American man in his Beirut hotel room on suspicion of espionage or collaboration with Israel, releasing him several days later, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster reported on Monday. The man, in his 20s, had recently studied in Israel at a Jerusalem yeshiva, and the Lebanese forces discovered that he made his Beirut hotel reservations from Israel. He arrived in Lebanon after visiting Cyprus and reportedly intended to travel from Lebanon to Iraqi Kurdistan. After he was detained, US officials, including members of Congress, appealed for his release, which happened on Thursday or Friday, when he was allowed to travel to the United Arab Emirates.