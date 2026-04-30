Jewish Brigade Expulsion From Milan March Fuels Italy’s Antisemitism Debate

In Giorgia Valente’s latest report, Italy’s Liberation Day becomes less a civic ritual than a stress test for the country’s memory, politics, and Jewish public life. What began on April 25 in Milan as the annual commemoration of liberation from Nazi-fascism fractured when the Jewish Brigade contingent—joined by Jewish groups and pro-dialogue movements—was met with hostile chants, insults, and physical threats before police escorted it out of the march. Among the reported phrases was “you should have been soap,” a grotesque Holocaust reference that made the symbolism impossible to miss.

The clash quickly widened into a national argument over whether Jewish and Israeli symbols are being judged by a different standard in Italian public life. That debate grew sharper after a separate incident in Rome, where police arrested Eitan Bondì, a 21-year-old member of Rome’s Jewish community, in connection with the shooting of two members of the National Association for Italian Partisans, known as ANPI. Jewish institutions condemned the violence while warning against turning one suspect’s alleged act into an indictment of Italy’s wider Jewish community.

Valente’s reporting shows why many Italian Jews see something larger at work. Carlo Riva, president of the Italian Federation for Progressive Judaism, told The Media Line that the Milan events reflected “a generalized aversion toward anything perceived as Jewish.” Alex Zarfati, an adviser to the Jewish community of Rome, described a shrinking space for ordinary Jewish life since October 7, while Carmen Dal Monte of Bologna pointed to institutional silence, selective symbolism, and the fading public memory of Jewish participation in the Italian Resistance.

The full article is worth reading because it does what good reporting should do: It refuses the easy version. The Milan march, the Rome shooting, ANPI’s role, the Jewish Brigade’s World War II history, and Italy’s rising antisemitic incidents all collide in one uneasy story. Valente captures a country arguing not only about Israel, but about who is still allowed to belong inside its most sacred civic memory.