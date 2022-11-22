Jewish Israeli Teen Arrested For Attacking Female Soldier in Hebron

A Jewish Israeli teen was arrested for allegedly attacking a female Israel Defense Forces soldier during clashes in Hebron on Saturday. The clashes occurred during the annual celebrations in Hebron to mark the annual reading of the Torah portion Chayei Sarah, in which the patriarch Abraham buys a cave in Hebron in which to bury his wife Sarah. The soldier was working to separate Israelis and Palestinians who began rioting during the coordinated visit by Jewish pilgrims to the tomb of Othniel Ben Kenaz, the first biblical judge of Israel. As the visit was taking place, hundreds of the tens of thousands of Jewish visitors to the city marched through Palestinian areas of the city flying Israeli flags and chanting. Some of the Jewish rioters turned on the Israeli soldiers attempting to prevent violence between the two sides. The 17-year-old arrested on Tuesday, according to police, pulled the soldier’s hair, punched her, and poked her in the eyes. The soldier also says she was hit with a stick. The teen, a resident of Jerusalem, says that he was in Hebron but denies attacking the soldier. The attack was roundly condemned.