Jewish State to Mark Remembrance, Independence Days

Israel will on Monday evening come to a literal standstill for Remembrance Day, which commemorates those who fell in battle protecting the state, as well as individuals killed in terrorist attacks taking place as far back as the pre-state era in the mid-1800s. The somber occasion has become even more emotionally charged this year, with the government facing a public backlash over a move to shutter military cemeteries due to the coronavirus pandemic – this, in a country where a large portion of the population has lost a loved one, a comrade in arms, a friend or a colleague over the years. Accordingly, many Israelis have vowed to defy the restriction. Israel is unique given that Remembrance Day, one of the saddest days of the year, immediately morphs into Independence Day, one of the most joyous dates on the calendar. However, celebrations beginning Tuesday night and extending into Wednesday will pack less punch in 2020 due to a general lockdown that will be imposed in order to prevent Israelis from congregating with family and friends on the national holiday.