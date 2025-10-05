Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘Jews’ Blood Is Cheap’: Shurat HaDin Chief Blasts Europe After Manchester Attack
Members of the public and congregants are seen as emergency responders arrive at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, where multiple people were injured in a stabbing and car attack on Yom Kippur, in the Crumpsall suburb of Manchester, England, Oct. 2, 2025.(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images). Inset: Shurat HaDin President Nitsana Darshan-Leitner. (Creative Commons)

‘Jews’ Blood Is Cheap’: Shurat HaDin Chief Blasts Europe After Manchester Attack

Steven Ganot
10/05/2025

Two people dead on Yom Kippur in Manchester, and a sanctuary shaken far beyond Britain—that’s the stage Gabriel Colodro sets in a hard-edged interview with Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of Shurat HaDin—Israel Law Center. Her charge sheet is blunt: European governments, she argues, have enabled a climate where Jews are targeted while leaders “line up with Hamas” and reward incitement with diplomatic gestures. The attack, she says, belongs to a pattern—not an outlier.

Darshan-Leitner’s case runs on three tracks: politics, courts, and hard power. On politics, she says Europe must curb incitement and stop treating “from the river to the sea” as protected speech when it fuels violence. On courts, she’s clear about limits: sovereign immunity shields governments, and negligence claims rarely stick if basic security was provided. Cross-border cases face jurisdiction hurdles, with a notable exception in the US, where Congress carved out avenues to sue state sponsors of terror. “I would not trust any international forum at this point,” she adds, casting institutions such as the International Criminal Court as hostile arenas.

Her docket reflects that skepticism. Shurat HaDin has pursued Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Palestinian Authority, banks, social platforms, and crypto firms; she says a case against a Qatari charity is next, alongside claims involving UNRWA. Security per se, she argues, is not the answer—synagogues already bristle with guards and barriers—because “words create reality,” and permissive politics breeds attackers.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The takeaway is stark and provocative: Europe is drifting toward a breaking point for Jewish life unless leaders criminalize incitement and apply real consequences to enablers. For the full contours of Darshan-Leitner’s argument—and where she thinks viable legal pressure still exists—read the complete report by Gabriel Colodro.

Mideast Daily News
Gabriel Colodro
Manchester synagogue attack
Nitsana Darshan-Leitner
Shurat Hadin
sovereign immunity
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods