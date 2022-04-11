The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Joint List Head Calls on Israeli Arab Police Officers To Quit Their Jobs
Ayman Odeh, center, leader of Israel's predominantly Arab Joint List electoral alliance and its constituent Hadash party, stands between people holding signs reading in Arabic and Hebrew "police racism kills" during a protest against the government's insufficient action against rising violence in the Arab community, outside the home of Public Security Minister Omer Barlev in central Israel, Sept. 25, 2021. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News

Joint List Head Calls on Israeli Arab Police Officers To Quit Their Jobs

The Media Line Staff
04/11/2022

The chairman of the Joint List political alliance made up Arab and Arab-majority parties in a video posted on social media called on Israeli Arabs who serve as Israel Police officers to quit their jobs and “throw your weapons in their faces.” Ayman Odeh filmed the video that went live on Sunday in front of the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, a flashpoint for Palestinian-Israeli violence. “It’s a disgrace that a young Arab or the parents of a young Arab would agree to enlist and serve in the security forces, which are actually forces of the occupation,” Odeh said. “Our position is that we will be with our people to end the murderous occupation so that Palestine will rise, Palestinian flags will be hoisted on the walls of Jerusalem and peace will spread on the land of peace. The young people must not join the occupying forces. Throw your weapon in their face and tell them that our place is not with you. We will not be part of the injustice and the crime.” The police asked the State Attorney’s Office to determine whether the remarks, which they believe could lead to violence against the police, amount to the legal definition of incitement to violence, a punishable offense. Ayman later clarified that he was referring to Israeli Arabs serving in east Jerusalem or the West Bank. On Monday, members of the government coalition, which reportedly was considering talking to the Joint List about receiving its backing now that it no longer has a majority, said that Odeh would never have a place in a coalition government.

