Jordan and Bahrain Face Growing Risks as US-Iran Fighting Spreads

As fighting between the United States and Iran intensifies once again, two of Washington’s regional partners—Jordan and Bahrain—find themselves under mounting pressure despite seeking to avoid direct involvement. In this analysis, Giorgia Valente examines how the collapse of the June ceasefire has drawn both countries closer to the conflict, forcing them to balance military preparedness with diplomatic restraint.

The latest round of hostilities began after renewed US strikes on Iranian military targets and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks against US facilities and countries hosting American forces. Iran also renewed threats to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway critical to global energy supplies, while Washington insisted commercial traffic continued despite the escalating confrontation.

Jordan has already experienced the danger firsthand. The kingdom intercepted eight Iranian missiles headed toward its territory, reinforcing Amman’s longstanding position that it is not a participant in the conflict but will defend its sovereignty. Jordanian officials stress that protecting the country’s airspace and citizens remains the priority, even as the government seeks to prevent the war from spilling across its borders.

Bahrain faces an even more complex challenge. Home to the US Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters, the Gulf kingdom remains a potential target whenever tensions rise between Washington and Tehran. While Bahraini officials continue to emphasize diplomacy and multilateral engagement, analysts warn that the strategic dispute between the United States and Iran remains unresolved, making further military escalation likely.

The article also explores the wider regional implications. Continued instability threatens not only military installations but also maritime trade, oil and gas exports, supply chains, and investor confidence across the Gulf. Although Oman and other regional actors continue diplomatic efforts, the June memorandum that temporarily reduced tensions has effectively broken down.

Valente explains that Jordan and Bahrain illustrate two different aspects of the same dilemma: one country is intercepting threats while trying to remain outside the war, and the other is living with the risks of hosting key US military assets while working to preserve regional stability. To understand how these two allies are navigating one of the Middle East’s most volatile moments—and what it could mean for the broader Gulf—read Valente’s full analysis.