Jordan and Canada Deepen Military Cooperation Talks in Amman

Jordan’s top military commander, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti met on Wednesday in Amman with Maj. Gen. Timothy Arsenault, the deputy commander of Canada’s Joint Operations Command, to discuss expanding defense cooperation through training, logistics coordination, and other joint military programs, according to Jordan’s armed forces.

The talks were held at the Jordan Armed Forces General Command headquarters and attended by Canada’s ambassador to Jordan, along with senior Jordanian officers. Discussions centered on practical areas of cooperation designed to strengthen readiness and coordination between the two militaries, including joint training initiatives and logistical collaboration.

Jordan has long positioned its armed forces as a stabilizing presence in a volatile region, sharing borders with Israel, the Palestinian territories, Syria, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Amman has increased its focus on counterterrorism, border security, and military preparedness as regional conflicts and cross-border threats continue to evolve. Canada maintains an active international defense posture, participating in coalition operations and military training missions across the Middle East and beyond.

Huneiti emphasized the strength of the military relationship between Jordan and Canada and pointed to the importance of exchanging expertise to improve preparedness in the face of shared security challenges, according to the Jordan Armed Forces. Arsenault, for his part, praised Jordan’s role in supporting regional security and stability and expressed support for expanding bilateral military cooperation across a range of fields.

The meeting reflects a broader effort by both countries to reinforce long-standing defense ties through sustained engagement rather than headline-grabbing announcements, focusing instead on interoperability, professional development, and coordination that can prove critical during regional crises.