Jordan Bans Screening of Latest Marvel Film, Dr. Strange 2

Jordan has banned the screening of the latest Marvel film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” over a gay character. The film, the second Dr. Strange film, has been banned by the country’s Media Commission from movie theaters throughout the kingdom. The ban comes after media officials tried to convince Disney, which produces the Marvel films, to remove what it called “immoral” scenes that reference homosexuality. In the film, Marvel character America Chavez, played by the actor Xochitl Gomez, plays a lesbian character. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Egypt already have banned the screening of the film in their countries. It is not the first Marvel movie to be banned from Jordan or other Gulf countries. In November, Jordan banned the screening of the Marvel movie “The Eternals,” which features a gay couple. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt also banned the film.