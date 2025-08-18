Jordan Bets on Budget Flights To Reignite European Tourism

Jordan is rolling out an ambitious plan to lure more European travelers, banking on low-cost flights to revive its tourism industry, which has taken a hit from regional unrest. Starting August 26, Hungary’s Wizz Air will restart its Budapest-Amman service with twice-weekly flights, the first step in what officials say will be the kingdom’s most extensive budget network yet.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Makram Al-Qaisi announced that the 2025/26 winter season will connect Jordan with 18 European cities through carriers such as Ryanair, Wizz Air, and Eurowings. Four new routes to Aqaba—from Katowice and Warsaw in Poland, Bucharest in Romania, and Sofia in Bulgaria—are also expected to cement the Red Sea port’s role as a magnet for sun-seekers and winter tourists alike.

“Winter services will ramp up from September 16 and run through March 2026, with plans to extend into the summer season,” said Abdul Razzaq Arabiyat, director general of the Jordan Tourism Board. He added that the expansion is designed to draw visitors to Petra, Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

The timing matters: Tourism is a cornerstone of Jordan’s economy, employing tens of thousands and generating billions. Official data shows the sector brought in $3.67 billion in the first half of 2025, up nearly 12% from the previous year. By doubling down on budget travel, Jordan hopes its treasures—from desert landscapes to archaeological wonders—will once again be within easy reach for European travelers.