Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Claims Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Goalkeeper is a Man
Iranian goalkeeper Zohreh Koudaei is seen during the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Group G soccer match between Jordan and Iran at Bunyodkor Stadium in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 25, 2021. (Talibjan Kosimov/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Soccer
Jordan
Iran
Man

Jordan Claims Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Goalkeeper is a Man

Marcy Oster
11/21/2021

The Jordanian Football Association called for an investigation into the sex of goalkeeper of the Iranian women’s soccer team, Zohreh Koudaei, more than a month after the Iranian women beat the Jordanian team to qualify for their first-ever 2022 Women’s Asia Cup. The Jordanians claim that Koudaei is a man posing as a woman, which Koudaei denies. She said on Friday that she will sue the Jordanian association for harassment, calling its actions “bullying.” The Jordanian Football Association alleged earlier this month in its request for the gender check that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues.” Maryam Irandoost, the coach of the Iranian women’s national team, said the speculation about Koudaei’s gender is “an excuse for not accepting the defeat” against Iran. Koudaei had blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team which led to Iran’s qualification. The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India in January.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.