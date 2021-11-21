Jordan Claims Iranian Women’s Soccer Team Goalkeeper is a Man

The Jordanian Football Association called for an investigation into the sex of goalkeeper of the Iranian women’s soccer team, Zohreh Koudaei, more than a month after the Iranian women beat the Jordanian team to qualify for their first-ever 2022 Women’s Asia Cup. The Jordanians claim that Koudaei is a man posing as a woman, which Koudaei denies. She said on Friday that she will sue the Jordanian association for harassment, calling its actions “bullying.” The Jordanian Football Association alleged earlier this month in its request for the gender check that the Iranian women’s team “has a history with gender and doping issues.” Maryam Irandoost, the coach of the Iranian women’s national team, said the speculation about Koudaei’s gender is “an excuse for not accepting the defeat” against Iran. Koudaei had blocked two goal attempts by the Jordanian team which led to Iran’s qualification. The 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup will be held in India in January.