Jordan Closes Ancient City of Petra, Evacuates Tourists as Flash Floods Hit

Jordan has closed the ancient Nabatean city of Petra in the south of the kingdom and evacuated all visitors at the popular tourist site following flash floods caused by heavy rain in the region. Videos taken at the UNESCO World Heritage site, which is also a popular Hollywood filming location, showed water gushing down from the mountains that surround the red stone city, bringing with it large rocks and mud. The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority said nearly 2,000 tourists were evacuated from Petra, while local authorities in Israel called on those scheduled to visit Petra in the coming days to cancel their plans since more heavy rain is expected. More than 2.6 inches of rain fell on Tuesday morning alone, according to authorities in Petra. In 2018, 13 people were killed in heavy flooding in Petra.