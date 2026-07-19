Jordan Disputes US Warning as Iran War Threatens Aqaba

Jordan moved to contain alarm Sunday after the US Embassy in Amman warned that authorities had evacuated Aqaba’s international airport and seaport because of a “specific and credible threat,” only for the Jordanian government to deny ordering any evacuation or detecting an immediate danger.

The embassy urged Americans to avoid both facilities, stay away from Jordanian military bases, and follow local security directives. Jordanian Government Communication Minister Mohammad Momani later said the airport and port had not been evacuated, leaving two sharply conflicting official accounts of conditions in the Red Sea city.

The confusion came as Jordan found itself pulled deeper into the renewed US-Iran conflict. Two American service members were killed, and another was reported missing after an Iranian attack in Jordan on Friday, prompting President Donald Trump to order another round of strikes against Iranian military facilities. US Central Command said the latest operation targeted coastal surveillance systems, air defenses, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage sites.

Jordan has repeatedly intercepted Iranian missiles and drones crossing its airspace. The Royal Jordanian Air Force said Saturday that it had shot down four drones during the previous 24 hours without casualties or property damage. Earlier strikes and falling missile debris have placed the kingdom’s military bases, airports and southern infrastructure under growing pressure.

Across the Gulf, Iran has expanded attacks against countries hosting US forces. Kuwait reported strikes on energy and desalination infrastructure, while Bahrain said its defenses intercepted Iranian missiles and drones. Sirens and defensive measures have also disrupted life in Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

The violence follows the collapse of a temporary US-Iran framework intended to lower tensions around the Strait of Hormuz. Washington has continued nightly attacks on Iranian military infrastructure, while Tehran has retaliated against US-linked sites and regional states it accuses of enabling those operations.

For Jordan, the Aqaba dispute captures the new reality: Even when officials deny an immediate threat, the kingdom can no longer treat the war as a distant confrontation unfolding elsewhere.