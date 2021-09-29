Americans need to understand the Middle East
Jordan Fully Reopens Main Border Crossing With Syria
Travelers arrive at the Jaber border crossing between Jordan and Syria on Sep. 29, 2021 near Mafraq, Jordan, on the day that Jordan fully opened the main border crossing with Syria to allow the flow of goods between the two countries. (Jordan Pix/Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
Syria
Border

Marcy Oster
09/29/2021

Jordan fully reopened its main border crossing with Syria on Wednesday, the first time that the Jaber border crossing has been fully open since the start of Syria’s decadelong civil war. Arab states had cut ties with Syria during its civil war,

The crossing was partially opened in 2018 after the Syrian rebels were repelled from the south. Trade between Syria and Jordan reached $1 billion prior to the civil war.  Then Arab states cut ties with Syria during its civil war.

The US 2019 Caesar Act, which bans foreign companies from trading with Syria, was successful in keeping Jordanian businesses from doing business in Syria. But now, Jordanian businessmen have lobbied their government to ask Washington to ease restrictions on imports from Syria, according to Reuters.

