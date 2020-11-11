Jordan Holds General Election amid Pandemic

Amid rising coronavirus cases and worsening economic hardships, Jordan on Tuesday held state-wide parliamentary elections barely a month after King Abdullah II dissolved the legislature and appointed a new government and prime minister. Over 4.5 million eligible voters will elect 130 lawmakers, with 15 seats reserved for women, nine for Christians and three for other minority representatives. Jordan’s election commission promised social distancing and health precautions would be meticulously observed, including mandatory face masks, gloves and individual pens, ensuring a safe and orderly process. Eschewing the usual method of dipping a voter’s finger in ink to prevent multiple ballot casting, officials will spray hands from a distance. The kingdom reported 5,665 new cases of coronavirus infections on Monday and will enter a four-day lockdown later this week to prevent further spread of the disease.