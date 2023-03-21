Donate
Jordan Launches Electronic Visa Project To Ease Entry for Travelers
Mideast Daily News
Steven Ganot
03/21/2023

Jordan’s Interior Ministry on Monday launched an Electronic Visa Project aimed at simplifying the entry procedures for travelers into the kingdom. With the project’s introduction, travelers can obtain their visas and pay their fees electronically before arrival, avoiding visits to border centers and diplomatic missions abroad. The option to obtain visas on arrival at border centers will still be available.

Interior Minister Mazen Faraya said that the project aligns with Jordan’s efforts to attract investments and promote the kingdom as a tourist destination. This initiative will help facilitate entry for travelers and make their experience smoother, he added.

Moreover, foreign students enrolled at Jordanian universities can now renew their residency permits directly through security centers without prior approval from the ministry. Faraya said that the project was in collaboration with the Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ministry.

