Jordan PM Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Reforms

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh appointed six new ministers to his cabinet on Sunday in a shakeup intended to ease the execution of much-needed social and economic reforms. After firing his interior and justice ministers last week for visiting a restaurant in violation of coronavirus restrictions, Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and former palace aide selected last October by King Abdullah II, filled their seats with officials considered more convenient for the leader. The 28-member government will look to pass a string of resolutions aimed at restoring public trust, by curbing the spread of coronavirus, rooting out corruption and salvaging a struggling economy. The kingdom recently secured a $1.3 billion pledge from the International Monetary Fund and passed a $14 billion budget, in an effort to retain financial stability and global confidence in its outlook after a rough year that saw a historic 3% economic contraction.