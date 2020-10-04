Jordan Prepares for November Elections as Virus Spreads

Jordan’s King Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz, two years after the monarch appointed al-Razzaz in an effort to diffuse public unrest and one week after he dissolved parliament. While accepting the mostly ceremonial resignation, Abdullah requested that al-Razzaz hold his post as caretaker until a successor is tabbed to oversee the parliamentary elections, which will be held November 10. The disbanding of parliament comes as the kingdom witnesses a rapid increase in coronavirus infections, with over 1,000 new cases reported Saturday and 88 deaths so far. The health crisis has compounded an already dire economic situation in Jordan, as unemployment and poverty continue to rise at alarming rates. In his reply to his prime minister’s letter Saturday, Abdullah stressed “the need to work with vigor, determination and perseverance during this period because of the coronavirus pandemic.”