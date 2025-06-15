Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan Reopens Airspace After Temporary Closures Due to Regional Conflict
A Royal Air Jordanian Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jordan Reopens Airspace After Temporary Closures Due to Regional Conflict

Steven Ganot
06/15/2025

Jordan has reopened its airspace to commercial flights following a series of short-term closures over the weekend prompted by escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran. The Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) announced the decision on Sunday morning, allowing airlines to resume scheduled flights and redirect those previously diverted.

The airspace was initially closed on Friday evening, reopened Saturday morning, and shut again later that night before being reopened once more on Sunday. The closures were described by CARC Chief Haitham Misto as “tactical and short-term,” based on ongoing risk evaluations linked to regional developments, according to the state-run Petra news agency.

Misto emphasized that the CARC is continuing to monitor the situation closely and remains prepared to take further protective measures if necessary.

“The safety of passengers and civil aviation remain our top priorities,” the agency said in a statement.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The brief interruptions reflected Jordan’s proximity to the unfolding conflict and its strategic role as a regional aviation hub. Neighboring countries have also taken steps to limit or adjust air travel in recent days, with the broader airspace in the Middle East under scrutiny due to the possibility of missile strikes or aerial defense activity.

The recent surge in hostilities was triggered by direct strikes between Israel and Iran, raising concerns about spillover effects into neighboring states, including disruptions to civilian aviation and trade routes.

Mideast Daily News
civil aviation safety
flight diversion
Haitham Misto
Israel-Iran conflict
Jordan airspace
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods