Jordanian Journalist Released From Syrian Detention After 5 Years

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday that Jordanian journalist Omair Gharaibeh, who had been detained in Syria since 2019, has been released and safely returned to the kingdom. The release was made possible through a special presidential pardon issued by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah stated that al-Gharaibeh was escorted by officials from the Jordanian Embassy in Damascus to the Jordanian border, where he was reunited with his family. “The ministry, through our embassy in Syria, closely followed the circumstances of Gharaibeh’s detention and maintained continuous communication with the Syrian authorities to secure his release,” Qudah said. He also expressed appreciation to Syria for facilitating the journalist’s return.

Gharaibeh entered Syria via the Nasib border crossing on February 7, 2019. He was arrested by Syrian authorities on February 12, 2019, during his return trip, and his camera equipment was confiscated.

Syria has been embroiled in a civil war since 2011, making it one of the most dangerous countries for journalists. Numerous reporters have been detained, kidnapped, or killed while covering the conflict. The release of Gharaibeh may signal improved diplomatic relations between Jordan and Syria. Jordan has hosted a significant number of Syrian refugees and has been involved in regional efforts to find a political solution to the Syrian crisis.

The two neighboring countries share a lengthy border, and while relations have been strained due to the conflict, there have been recent initiatives to normalize ties.