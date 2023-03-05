Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s Exports, Foreign Investment Surge in 2022 Despite Pandemic, Ukraine Crisis
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
Economy
exports
Foreign investment
COVID-19
Russo-Ukrainian War

Jordan’s Exports, Foreign Investment Surge in 2022 Despite Pandemic, Ukraine Crisis

Steven Ganot
03/05/2023

Jordan saw an unprecedented 36% rise in exports in 2022 despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and energy price hikes due to the Ukrainian crisis, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Nasser Shraideh said on Saturday. The surge was led by increased exports of potash and phosphate, Shraideh reported. Foreign investment in Jordan rose by 67% in the same year, he said.

Shraideh, who is also the minister of state for public sector modernization, added that the Jordanian economy grew by 2.7% in 2022 and that he expected the figure to rise to 3% by 2025 through ongoing reforms.

Jordan has completed five reviews under the extended fund facility program with the International Monetary Fund.

The news bodes well for Jordan’s economy, which was hit hard by the pandemic and the associated economic fallout. The surge in exports and foreign investment is a positive sign of economic recovery and growth in the country.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.