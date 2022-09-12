Jordanian King, Ministers, UNHCR Chief, Discuss Aid to Refugees, Host Countries

King Abdullah II of Jordan met with UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi in Amman. The king raised the obligation of the international community to help countries that are hosting refugees, particularly in light of the global food security crisis, during the meeting on Sunday. The UNHCR chief also met with Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh to discuss cooperation in the provision of humanitarian and relief services to Syrian refugees, the state-run Petra news agency reported. Jordan’s foreign minister, Ayman Safadi, warned on Sunday that international support for refugees in the Middle East is declining. Joint action is needed, he said, to help refugees and to aid the countries that are hosting them. He said there was a solid partnership between Jordan and the UNHCR to provide services to 1.3 million people displaced by the Syrian civil war and living in Jordan, of which about 10% are in refugee camps. Amman and the UNHCR agreed to seek more international support for refugees. Grandi praised Jordan for hosting the Syrian refugees and providing them with health care and education.