The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s King Says Iran-backed Militias Regularly Attack His Country’s Borders
Jordan's King Abdullah II attends the Jeddah Security and Development Summit (GCC+3) at a hotel in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah on July 16, 2022. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
King Abdullah II
Jordan
pro-Iran militias

Jordan’s King Says Iran-backed Militias Regularly Attack His Country’s Borders

The Media Line Staff
07/24/2022

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that his country is subject to “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.” Abdullah, in an interview published on Sunday by Al Rai said that he “does not want tensions in the region” and called on Iran to change its behavior. He also said that Jordan is coordinating with other Arab countries, which he called his country’s “brothers,” to protect its borders from arms and drugs smuggling. “Jordan, like the rest of the Arab countries, seeks good relations with Iran, with mutual respect, good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of other states and non-interference in their affairs,” Abdullah said in the interview. Abdullah also addressed the issue of Jordan’s support for the Palestinians, saying the issue cannot be ignored. “The Palestinian issue is our first cause; it is the basis of the conflict and it is a key to a comprehensive and lasting peace (between Israel and the Arab states. There is no security stability or peace in the region without a solution that lifts the oppression from our brothers the Palestinian people.” He added that economic empowerment is not a substitute for a political solution for the Palestinians and that all regional projects should include them since “we are closest to them.” Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly met in Amman on Sunday.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.