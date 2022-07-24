Jordan’s King Says Iran-backed Militias Regularly Attack His Country’s Borders

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said that his country is subject to “regular attacks on its borders by militias linked to Iran.” Abdullah, in an interview published on Sunday by Al Rai said that he “does not want tensions in the region” and called on Iran to change its behavior. He also said that Jordan is coordinating with other Arab countries, which he called his country’s “brothers,” to protect its borders from arms and drugs smuggling. “Jordan, like the rest of the Arab countries, seeks good relations with Iran, with mutual respect, good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of other states and non-interference in their affairs,” Abdullah said in the interview. Abdullah also addressed the issue of Jordan’s support for the Palestinians, saying the issue cannot be ignored. “The Palestinian issue is our first cause; it is the basis of the conflict and it is a key to a comprehensive and lasting peace (between Israel and the Arab states. There is no security stability or peace in the region without a solution that lifts the oppression from our brothers the Palestinian people.” He added that economic empowerment is not a substitute for a political solution for the Palestinians and that all regional projects should include them since “we are closest to them.” Abdullah and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas reportedly met in Amman on Sunday.