Jordan’s King Signs Off on First Cabinet Reshuffle Under PM Hassan

In a political shake-up that’s been rumored for weeks, King Abdullah II of Jordan approved the first cabinet reshuffle under Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday. The move gives Hassan a fresh lineup of ministers as his government, in office since September 2024, looks to sharpen its focus and regain momentum.

The Royal Court announced the new appointments, which include a mix of returning figures and new faces. Nidal Katamine takes over transport, Badria Al Balbisi will lead efforts to reform the public sector, and Abdul Latif Al Najdawi steps in to coordinate prime ministry affairs. Other key changes: Raed Adwan becomes minister of youth, Ibrahim Al Bdour takes charge of health, and Imad Hijazin lands tourism and antiquities.

Also joining the team: Saeb Khraisat for agriculture, Tareq Abu Ghazaleh on investment, and Ayman Suleiman for environment. The nine ministers were sworn in during a formal ceremony at Al Husseiniya Palace.

Meanwhile, 10 ministers are out, their resignations approved in a separate Royal Decree. No official explanation was given, but in Jordanian politics, reshuffles often speak louder than press releases.

Hassan’s government has been under growing pressure to tackle economic headwinds, attract foreign investment, and manage regional turbulence. With this new cast, the prime minister may be signaling that he’s ready to recalibrate—and move from cautious caretaker to policy driver.