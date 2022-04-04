The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Is Giving Up Royal Title in Protest of Kingdom’s Policies
Jordan Prince Hamzah bin al Hussein in a 2009 photo. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Prince Hamzah
Jordan

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Is Giving Up Royal Title in Protest of Kingdom’s Policies

The Media Line Staff
04/04/2022

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of King Abdullah, who in April 2021 was placed under house arrest following the discovery of an alleged coup attempt against the king, announced Sunday that he would give up his royal title to protest the current policies of the kingdom. He tweeted that “my personal conviction and principles my father instilled in me are not in line with the path, directives and modern methods of our institutions” and said he would continue to serve Jordan in his private life. A son of the late King Hussein, Hamzah was removed as crown prince in 2004 in a bid by Abdullah to consolidate his power. Hamzah last month issued a letter of apology in which he “sought His Majesty’s forgiveness, apologizing to the king and the Jordanian people for his actions, which he vowed will not recur,” the palace said in a statement at the time. He has been seen in public only once since the discovery of the plot. After the alleged coup attempt was exposed, Hamzah was confined to his home and the king announced that the issue was being dealt with by the family and said that his half-brother was under his care. Hamzah later signed a letter pledging loyalty to the king. His two co-conspirators were convicted of the plot in a Jordanian state security court and each sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.