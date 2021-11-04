Jordan’s Prince Hamzah Still Not Free, His Mother Says

Jordan’s Prince Hamzah, the half-brother of King Abdullah, who in April was placed under house arrest following the discovery of an alleged coup attempt against the king, is still not free, according to his mother, Queen Noor, the American-born fourth wife of the late King Hussein. Hamzah has not been seen in public for months. After the alleged coup attempt was exposed, Hamzah was confined to his home and the king announced that the issue was being dealt with by the family and said that his half-brother was under his care. Hamzah later signed a letter pledging loyalty to the king. His two co-conspirators were convicted of the plot in a Jordanian state security court and each sentenced to 15 years in prison. Noor indicated that her son remained confined to his home in a tweet to mark her young granddaughter Zain’s birthday, saying: “Inshallah, her father will be justly freed ASAP, and able to provide a natural, hopeful and uplifting and genuine Jordanian upbringing for her and all the family,” along with the hashtag #freeprincehamzah. Hamzah was removed as crown prince in 2004 in a bid by the king to consolidate his power.