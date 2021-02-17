Judge Orders Halkbank Case Transferred to Turkey

A United States District Court on Tuesday dismissed a case filed by terror attack victims against a well-known Turkish bank, on condition that the bank agrees to be tried in Turkey. The judge accepted the request made by Halkbank, one of the largest state lenders in Turkey, to allow the trial to be conducted in its home country. “Dismissal shall be conditioned on Halkbank’s agreement to accept service in Turkey, submit to the jurisdiction of Turkish courts, and waive any statute of limitations defense that may have arisen since the filing of this action,” the ruling said. The bank is accused by nearly 900 plaintiffs of assisting Iran in evading US sanctions and funding its global terrorist activity, by providing front companies to transfer and launder money in and out of Tehran. The sides must file their agreement to litigate the case in Turkey by March 2. For years, Halkbank has been at the center of corruption scandals and controversies within Turkey and between Ankara and Washington.