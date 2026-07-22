Just Before Tisha B’Av, Charred Beams from The First Temple Tell the Story

The fire that destroyed the First Temple did more than reduce a building to ruins. It also preserved part of it.

Just days before Tisha B’Av, archaeologists announced the discovery of massive wooden beams burned during the Babylonian destruction of Jerusalem in 586 BCE. The timbers were unearthed at the Givati Parking Lot excavation in the City of David, where the Israel Antiquities Authority and Tel Aviv University have been excavating within the Jerusalem Walls National Park.

The beams are believed to have supported the roof of an inner courtyard in a First Temple-period building. When the structure collapsed in the fire, archaeologists say, the intense heat may have created the very conditions that allowed the wood to survive for more than 2,500 years.

“The beams appear to have served as the roof of an inner courtyard in a building from the First Temple period,” said excavation director Efrat Bocher. “During the destruction, they collapsed onto the floor. We believe that the plaster cladding of the building’s walls, melted by the fire, covered the charred wooden beams, and ultimately enabled their exceptional preservation.”

The discovery could prove just as important to scientists as it is to historians. Ancient wood rarely survives in Israel, and these beams contain an unusually high number of growth rings, giving researchers an opportunity to date archaeological remains with far greater precision than before.

“It is very rare in Israel to find wood with such a large number of growth rings,” said Dr. Johanna Regev of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Here, in the City of David, we found thick beams with many rings, offering significant research potential – with more growth rings enabling higher dating resolution. Until now we could date finds within a range of hundreds of years. Now we can attain much greater precision, narrowing the dating range down to as little as ten years.”

The excavation has also raised another question: what happened after the fire went out? The research team believes Jerusalem’s returning residents may have intentionally left portions of the destruction untouched before rebuilding the city.

“The concept of a landscape of memory is familiar from many cultures around the world,” said Dr. Yiftah Shalev, who directs the excavation alongside Prof. Yuval Gadot. “Preserving memory is a human need, seeking to preserve what once existed. Here we see it in its clearest form: a deliberate choice to leave ruins in place as a testament to the destruction and build the new layer over them.”

For Bocher, announcing the discovery just before Tisha B’Av made the find especially meaningful.

“We are just before Tisha B’Av,” she said. “This discovery makes you feel that you are witnessing the very moment of destruction, the moment when it all happened. It’s deeply moving.”