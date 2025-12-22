Kast Victory in Chile Triggers Diplomatic Ripples From Washington to Jerusalem

Chile’s 2025 election ended quickly on paper, but the aftershocks told the real story. Reporter Gabriel Colodro shows how President-elect José Antonio Kast’s decisive win exposed what campaigns tried to hide—and what foreign capitals rushed to signal.

One flashpoint was symbolism. Chile’s left ran with a coalition in which the Communist Party played a central role, yet the hammer-and-sickle flag largely disappeared from rallies and televised events, only to reappear once the outcome was beyond dispute. Republican Party lawmaker Luis Sánchez said voters feared “continuity” and chose “a radical change toward security, economic development, and leadership with experience.”

From the center-left, Marco Antonio Núñez, former Chamber of Deputies president, blamed President Gabriel Boric’s government for four years of fatigue and a misreading of the 2019 unrest. He argued Chile’s old dictatorship-versus-democracy frame no longer drives elections; instead, voters are sorting around “economic improvement, public security, and immigration control.”

Then came the global tells. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Kast, and President Donald Trump later called him “a very good person” and said he would like to meet. Israel’s response was unusually layered, with gestures from Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, and UN Ambassador Danny Danon—especially striking after a chill under Boric.

Regional frictions surfaced fast: Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro issued threats, and Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro questioned the result, prompting a formal Chilean protest. At home, reports of possible Kast-Netanyahu contact sparked dueling statements from Chile’s Palestinian community and Chileans in Israel, previewing a new foreign-policy fight. It is politics with the mask off.

