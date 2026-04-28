Ketamine Therapy Offers New Hope for Israeli Combat Veterans With PTSD

Maayan Hoffman’s latest report for The Media Line begins with a soldier who could not sleep, could not relax, and could not stop scanning the world for danger. Micha Stiebel, an Israeli combat veteran who fought in multiple wars, including Operation Protective Edge in 2014 and the multifront war that began on October 7, says years of post-traumatic stress disorder left him “living in survival mode.” Then came ketamine therapy, stellate ganglion block treatment, and a recovery he now describes as “post-PTSD.”

The story is not a miracle-cure tale, and that is what gives it force. PTSD is not generally considered curable in the conventional sense, and Stiebel says he still works on himself. But after trying medication, therapy, somatic yoga, meditation, and breathwork, he says ketamine-assisted treatment helped him shed the daily grip of hypervigilance, claustrophobia, sleep problems, and fear.

Hoffman takes readers inside KetaMind, a Ra’anana-based clinic acquired by Stella Israel at the start of 2026, where doctors are using intravenous ketamine, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and stellate ganglion block treatment to help trauma patients. The clinic’s founders, Professor Michael Drescher, Dr. Stuart Seidman, and Aron Frankel, first began treating survivors of the Nova massacre after October 7, when Israel’s trauma crisis exploded into national view.

The science is part of the drama. Ketamine, long used as an anesthetic, acts on NMDA receptors in the brain’s glutamate system, one of the networks involved in mood, learning, and memory. Given in controlled clinical doses, it can create a dissociative state that some patients describe as calming, strange, spiritual, or revealing. Early results cited by the clinicians suggest many patients experience measurable relief.

The full article follows Stiebel through intense treatment sessions, including visions, relived battlefield memories, and a changed relationship with his children, travel, work, and himself. Hoffman’s report also raises the hard question: Can Israel make costly private trauma care accessible to the people who need it most? For readers trying to understand the next frontier of mental health treatment after October 7, Hoffman’s full piece is worth reading.