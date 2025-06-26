Khamenei Claims Iran ‘Slapped’ US, Downplays Damage From Nuclear Strikes as Tensions Simmer

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei resurfaced Thursday to deliver a fiery address claiming victory over the United States and Israel, just days after a ceasefire ended nearly two weeks of intense fighting. In his first public comments since the outbreak of war on June 13, Khamenei warned that Iran is prepared to strike again if provoked.

Speaking in a prerecorded message on state television, the 86-year-old leader said Iran’s missile strike on a US base in Qatar this week was a message of deterrence. “The Islamic Republic was victorious and, in retaliation, delivered a hand slap to America’s face,” Khamenei said. “This action can be repeated in the future.”

His speech came after the US and Israel launched major strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow and Natanz, using bunker-buster bombs and cruise missiles. While President Donald Trump declared the operation “completely and fully obliterated Iran’s nuclear program,” Khamenei dismissed the statement as “exaggerated” and insisted the attacks achieved little.

That view is not shared by international monitors. International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi told French media the damage was “very, very, very considerable,” though he stopped short of calling it total destruction. Iran’s own Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, admitted the facilities had been “badly damaged.”

Khamenei, who had gone into hiding at the start of the conflict, accused the US of entering the war to rescue Israel from collapse. “It entered the war to save them, yet it gained nothing,” he claimed.

While Iran’s leadership paints a picture of resilience, the human cost has been heavy. Tehran reported 606 deaths and over 5,300 injuries. The US-based Human Rights Activists group said the toll was even higher—at least 1,054 killed and nearly 4,500 wounded in Iran, including hundreds of civilians and security personnel. Israeli authorities reported at least 28 deaths and more than 1,000 injured.

As air raid sirens fade, life in Iran is cautiously resuming. Shops in Tehran have reopened, traffic has returned, and the government has partially reopened its airspace to both domestic and international flights. The eastern half of the country is now open to transit, according to a transport ministry official.

President Trump, whose administration helped broker the ceasefire, said this week that American and Iranian officials are expected to resume communication soon. US envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed there has been both direct and indirect contact, although Iran has not acknowledged any upcoming talks. A scheduled round of negotiations in Oman was canceled after Israel’s initial strike on June 13.

Iran’s parliament, meanwhile, voted to fast-track legislation that would reduce cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, signaling Tehran’s unwillingness to scale back its nuclear ambitions. “Should any aggression occur, the enemy will definitely pay a heavy price,” Khamenei warned.