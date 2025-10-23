Khartoum Airport Reopens for Domestic Flights as Drones Strike Capital

Sudanese authorities on Wednesday reopened Khartoum International Airport for domestic flights, restoring limited service in the capital for the first time in nearly two and a half years despite fresh drone strikes in the area. The move comes as the government tries to revive basic connectivity and public confidence while the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) grinds on.

“A Badr Airlines aircraft landed at Khartoum International Airport, marking the reopening of the airport and the resumption of air operations from the capital after a long hiatus,” the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Tourism said. The airport described the step as “an important step in the recovery of Sudan’s aviation sector, paving the way for the gradual return of air traffic in the coming period.”

The decision followed drone attacks on Tuesday and again on Wednesday morning. An RSF field commander, Colonel Othman Jaafar, claimed responsibility for a strike inside the capital, saying, “Our forces carried out a precise special operation in which drones successfully targeted sites and gatherings inside the perimeter of the General Command in Khartoum. The focused strike neutralized a number of officers present at the headquarters.” The airport was one of the first targets when fighting erupted on April 15, 2023, and it suffered heavy damage early in the conflict.

Officials say repairs have progressed since the army announced it had regained full control of Khartoum State in May. For now, Port Sudan International Airport on the Red Sea remains the country’s main gateway for international traffic, with some regional airports offering limited service. The broader war has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, pushing Sudan deeper into a humanitarian emergency even as the state attempts to restore core infrastructure.